Medical, nursing graduates take oath at SQU

Muscat, Nov 11 – Sultan Qaboos University organised the oath taking ceremony of 107 medical graduates from the College of Medicine & Health Sciences, and 88 nursing graduates from the College of Nursing under the auspices of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service. Dr Omar Al Rawajfah, Dean of the College of Nursing, addressed the graduates on the occasion. He stressed on the commitment of the professionals towards the patients and the community and the need for innovation and continued professional development in the two professions. Meera al Hinai spoke on behalf of the medical graduates and described their academic journey. Abeer al Hosni spoke about the effort required to become a nursing professional and thanked her college for continued support and encouragement it bestowed on the students.

