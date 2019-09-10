Medical insurance, private investment in focus at Oman Health Expo

Oman’s soon-to-be-introduced mandatory health insurance scheme, dubbed ‘Dhamani’, as well as investment options in the private healthcare sector, will be among the highlights of the 9th Oman Health Expo on September 23 – 25 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Organised by Oman Expo in coordination with the Ministry of Health, the conference and exhibition will focus on specific issues related to the management of the health sector. As many as 100 companies from 13 countries are also participating in the exhibition, showcasing the best of industry products, services, equipment and technologies representing hospital and medical infrastructure, medical supplies and healthcare services.

“This year the direction from the Ministry of Health to focus on issues that are important to Oman’s healthcare sector,” said Ahmed Sayed, Exhibition Director, Oman Expo. “Accordingly, we identified a number of sectors, chief among them, Medical Insurance. An expert from the Capital Market Authority (CMA), will be delivering a presentation on this important topic in the opening session.”

Health investments will be addressed as well, while a number of profile speakers will look at international trends, regional opportunities as well as challenges in health investments in Oman, he explained

At the conference the Directorate of Planning at the Ministry of Health will be presenting a full day program on human resources development in addition to workshops covering primary and secondary health care. For the first time the Quality Assurance Centre is part of the Health Expo. The first day will see the conference on Quality Assurance focusing on three themes – patients’ safety, performance management and risk management.

Dr Qamra al Sariri, Director General of Quality Assurance Centre, Ministry of Health said, “On the second day it is a highly technical workshop and we will be talking about how we can do the root cause analyses in the health care system when incidents happen. We will discuss on how we can tackle it and how we can analyse it and look at recommendations for improvement.”

In remarks to the Observer, Dr Qamra stressed the need for the healthcare system to operate in a highly safe environment. “That means not just about training our staff and how they deliver the system but it also means how well we maintain infection control measures, how we deliver medications and how we give them to the patients. All of this comes under one umbrella – patient safety.”

For the first time the conference and workshops will be free to attend. With the participation of esteemed health and medical experts the discussions are to be on the health workforce and safe practice environment, human resources in health, health labour market trends and dynamics, patient safety, risk and performance management. The two – day workshops designed for medical specialists are also free to attend.

