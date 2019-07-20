Medical forum looks at advances in paediatric liver transplants

MUSCAT, JULY 20 – Modern advances in the field of liver transplantation were showcased at the latest medical forum hosted by Muscat Family Physicians in association with Global Treatment Services at the Hilton Garden Inn, Al Khuwair last week. Around 60 medical personnel, including paediatric surgeons, paediatric hepato gastroenterologists, internists, paediatricians and family physicians attended the event. The key presenter was Dr Sharat Varma, Senior Consultant Paediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Max Hospital (New Delhi), who spoke on ‘Paediatric Liver Transplants’. The talk covered, among other themes, criteria for choosing a living donor, patients requiring living transplants, donor surgery, bench surgery, recipient hepatectomy (native liver removal) and recipient organ implantation.

Dr Varma also discussed examples of liver transplant cases handled at the Centre for Liver & Biliary Sciences, at Max Hospital, New Delhi. Thanking Dr Varma for his talk, Dr Sanjay Dalal, Coordinator — Muscat Family Physicians, commented: “Our objective is to bring in experts in different fields of healthcare with unique experience and treatment options. We are proud that our Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme is the longest running initiative of its kind organised by any private health establishment. It is also free for the local medical fraternity.” Dr Dalal al thanked the Department of Private Health Establishments Affairs (Ministry of Health) and Oman Medical Specialty Board (OMSB) for their support.

