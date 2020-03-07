MediaTek, Samsung launch world’s first Wi-Fi 6 8K TV

MediaTek and Samsung last week introduced the world’’s first 8K QLED TV equipped with custom Wi-Fi 6 chipset, the Samsung 8K QLED Y20 model (Q950, Q900). According to the company, the flagship TV is the only 8K TV worldwide supporting Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and will offer consumers a more seamless entertainment experience with smoother streaming and gaming, as well as unconstrained Internet access. Wi-Fi 6 is the newest wireless standard with higher transmission throughput while saving on power, translating to smoother 8K streaming capabilities.

