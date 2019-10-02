Local Uncategorized 

Media Training Center Board holds first meeting

Muscat: The Board of Directors of Media Training Center held its first under the chair of Dr Abdul Munem bin Mansoor al Hassani, Minister of Information, Chairman of the Board.

The Board discussed the organizational structure and the budget presented by the chief executive officer (CEO) to be approved.

Dr Al Hassani stressed the importance of completing the infrastructure of the center and harnessing the potentials required to  achieve the vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said in upgrading capabilities of media men and enhancing media performance in government and private institutions.

Dr Obaid bin Said al Shaqsi, CEO of the center gave a presentation on steps of construction and foundation scheduled for the upcoming stage. –ONA

 

 

