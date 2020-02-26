Media role in children’s lives discussed

MUSCAT: The 3rd seminar on Children and Future Media kicked off at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday. The two-day seminar is part of the activities of the 25th Muscat International Book Fair.

The opening ceremony was held under the patronage of Her Highness Sayyida Dr Mona bint Fahd al Said, Assistant Vice-Chancellor for International Cooperation at Sultan Qaboos University, Chairperson of Children First Association.

In her speech, she focused on the pivotal role the media plays in daily life. She stressed the importance of the seminar being held as part of the book fair.

Lana Khalil, Representative of the Unicef Office in the Sultanate, stressed the importance of the seminar, which deals with the role of media in the lives of children and young people. She said that various media outlets and the Internet work today as the world’s most centralised agents of socialisation, behaviour, attitudes and opinions in the world.

The seminar discussed many themes including the new media industry, where personal experiences of electronic media content meant for children and newspapers and channels meant for children were presented. A number of working papers were also presented about ‘Making Electronic Content for Children: Mechanisms and Standards’ and ‘Making Electronic Content for Children: Reality, History, Circulation and Models’.

The seminar will conclude with a meeting under the auspices of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, and Suzan Abdel Majeed Afaneh, main speaker of the seminar, who will narrate the aspirations and visions of children in the field of media.

The opening ceremony of the seminar, organised by the Ministry of Information, in partnership with Unicef, Children First Association and the Children’s Public Library, was attended by members of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura, school students and those interested in children’s issues and activities. — ONA

Related