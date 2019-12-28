Media Excellence Competition winners declared

MUSCAT: The Media Excellence Competition 2020 will be allocated to documentaries, Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, has announced. Speaking at the conclusion of the 4th Media Family Forum held on Wednesday, Dr Al Hasani announced the launch of Humanisation of Media initiative as part of the Sultan Qaboos Declaration Project on United Human Values in cooperation with the Arab Media Forum and international partners.

The minister also announced the actual commencement of the plans, projects and programmes of future media in coordination with the Supreme Council for Planning and the Oman Vision 2040 bureau. Besides, the minister announced the beginning of five media projects revolving around the Omani values in various fields. The media skills development programme for juniors will also be launched in cooperation with Unicef Oman and the National Youth Committee. The conclusion of the 4th Media Family Forum was held under the auspices of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, at the Sultan Qaboos University Cultural Centre on Wednesday.

The forum was held in strategic partnership with the Public Authority for Radio and Television (PART) and Sultan Qaboos University under the title ‘Our Media: A Renewed Commitment’. It was aimed at creating harmonious awareness of the Omani media as well as fostering relations between the official media institutions and providing a humanitarian media environment to support various media efforts and initiatives. The 4th Media Family Forum witnessed the launch of Media Portal as well as the announcement of the winners of the Media Excellence Competition 2019 which was dedicated to digital media.

Al Anwar digital magazine published by Sultan Qaboos University and Al Shabiba newspaper website shared the Media Excellence Award 2019 in the digital media category.

