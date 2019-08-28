MEDC hosts seminar on Innovative Technology pilot

Muscat Electricity Distribution Company (MEDC), Member of Nama Group, held yesterday a seminar on Prospective Fault Level Monitoring, at the company auditorium yesterday. The event was attended by the management, UK technology partners, and a number of engineers from MEDC and Nama Group Companies, including equipment vendors.

The session aims to support knowledge sharing on a three-month-long pilot project on the theme, as well as recognise the support extended by the UK partners of Outram Research Limited in conducting the project.

The project aims to measure and predict actual fault levels without actual faults happening in the system.

This, in turn, will assist in achieving fault level compliance in line with the regulator’s (AER) expectations based on actual ground measured fault level values rather than estimated fault level values.

Through this technology and for the first time, it enables MEDC to estimate, based on measurements, the low voltage fault level infeed coming from the low voltage load in particular bulk residential/commercial loads like chillers and air-conditioning units.

The innovation will also assist in identifying Economic and Efficient Network investment of millions of Omani Rials (complete 33kV and 11kV switchgear change outs) and keeping the equipment/personnel safe due to the correct rating of switchgear based on actual fault levels. In addition, it will Assists in validating MEDC estimated power system modelling fault level results at 33 and 11kV with actual ground measured values.

Furthermore, the technology will help in measuring Power Quality of the system without having to install additional power quality monitors. It will also Assist in the implementation of network wide penetration of large scale renewable technologies like solar cells and electric vehicles, and so on.

Prospective Fault Level Monitoring is one of six innovation projects launched by MEDC.

Related