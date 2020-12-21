MEDC holds 7th Annual Technical Forum

MUSCAT, Dec 21 – Muscat Electricity Distribution Company (MEDC), a member of Nama Group, will hold the seventh edition of its annual technical forum today, December 22. The forum discusses a set of working matters for innovation projects that enhances the company’s future vision in applying the latest and most advanced technologies in the field of electricity.

MEDC organises this forum to exchange ideas and benefit from the existing expertise in the company in order to develop the electricity network and find creative solutions to the challenges facing the company.

Related