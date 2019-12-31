MEDC deploys experimental power distribution automation technology

Muscat Electricity Distribution Company (MEDC), in cooperation with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), has announced the successful roll out experimental Power Distribution Automation technology in its subsidiary station in Al Maabella, in cooperation with the world ICT giant Huawei using UHF-DSA technology. This wireless technology works in the 400 MHz band to establish a wireless connection between the different elements of the electricity network, and the field results obtained showed a great performance in terms of the speed of the electrical network response time, monitoring and control.

This technology connects all devices used in the electrical network wirelessly and controls them automatically and remotely, which enables the smart transformation of the electrical network and the flexibility to quickly identifying breakdowns and restoring electrical power without the intervention of technicians. This will contribute to develop the efficiency of the electrical distribution network, and to improve the global indicators concerned with measuring efficiency and the quality of the flow of power as per the quality expected by customers.

This project is the first of its kind in the world (outside of China) to implement the technology of (UHF-DSA). This technology was designed to provide many advantages that suit the requirements of the electricity sector in terms of performance, coverage, cyber security and productivity. MEDC will work to obtain all the necessary approvals from the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA to operate the suitable advance technology throughout the Governorate of Muscat.

The Acting CEO, Eng Ala bin Hassan bin Moosa, has appreciated the great benefits of the technology saying, The success of this experiment opens up broad prospects for radically improving the quality of service and making use of modern technologies such as the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence to serve the electricity distribution networks. Moreover, investing in this type of technology and the Smart Grid concept will reduce the volume of traditional investment in electricity distribution networks while achieving a greater technical return.”

Related