Meat supply lines will choke on red tape

Jonathan Saul –

Shipments of meat, such as lamb, bacon and sausages, between Britain and the European Union will be disrupted next year even with a Brexit trade deal, as a shortage of veterinarians and a mountain of paperwork disrupt supply lines.

Under the temporary transition period in force since Britain’s departure from the EU at the end of January, meat imports and exports flow freely between the major trading partners. But from January 1, 2021, vets will be required to conduct detailed examinations and issue documents certifying that British exports of animal products meet the health requirements of the European Union.

British sausages, burgers and other “meat preparations” will also be banned from the EU unless frozen. New rules will also apply to EU exports coming into Britain. Britain’s food, feed and drink exports to EU totalled 14.2 billion pounds in 2019, while imports were worth 33.7 billion, British government data show.

Lamb is among the most important of Britain’s meat exports with around one-third of production traded abroad, mostly to the EU.

British government estimates point to a “five-fold increase” in the number of certificates required for the smooth export of British meat and livestock. Shipping and trade sources say Britain is not prepared and disruptions are also expected in European hubs such as Antwerp, Rotterdam and Calais.

“The longer the delays, the more risk there is to the fresh food that farmers on both sides produce,” said Mark Bridgeman, president of the Country Land and Business Association, which represents 30,000 landowners, farmers and rural businesses in England and Wales.

“Member states such as France may check every shipment of animal products, to comply with phytosanitary measures. Even if they decide not to, there is still going to be significant room for delay.”

Britain’s farming and environment ministry said in a statement that the country has prepared for the expected surge in paperwork by providing funds for more vets to become Official Veterinarians (OVs), the qualification required to make the checks, and 1,300 have this status, up from 600 previously.

For many, however, this work will add to an already heavy load. Britain faces its worst winter for bird flu for several years, as well as bovine tuberculosis, and the country is alert to the potential threat of African Swine Fever.

James Russell, president of the British Veterinary Association (BVA), said it was not yet clear which diseases exports needed to be shown to be free from, with details expected to be announced this week.

There is also pressure on the supply of vets in Britain as many are EU nationals from countries such as Spain. “There are less new people coming in as well as some going home,” the BVA’s Russell said, noting the meat sector was particularly dominated by EU nationals as British graduates generally found clinical work more attractive.

In some cases, relationships between vets and exporters have yet to be developed.

“A section of the industry has been sitting tight and not really making plans anticipating there would be a deal, meaning they would not need to engage in this process,” he said.

— Reuters