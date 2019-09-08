Measures on to ensure healthy food to students

MUSCAT, SEPT 8 – Muscat Municipality said it will step up inspections of food offered to students in schools across Muscat. “As part of ensuring healthy meals to students, we have already started checking school canteens and kitchens,” said a Health Affairs official at the municipality. To begin with, inspections have already been carried out at different places in the Wilayat of Bausher, he said. “A number of canteens that serve food to school students were raided on Sunday,” he said.

According to him, the Directorate-General of Health Affairs at the civic body, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health, is making all-out efforts to ensure healthy and nutritious meals in school cafeterias. “Surprise checks will be conducted not only at canteens, but also at cafeterias in school vicinity. Offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the food control regulations,” the official warned. During the 2018-2019 academic year, the number of schools rose to 1,124 in the Sultanate, offering education to 57,9024 male and female students.

At the same time, the number of private schools in Oman has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5 per cent between 2011 and 2016, while public schools recorded a CAGR of 0.9 per cent during the same period. The official said that a proposal for centralised kitchens to supply healthy and nutritious food at affordable rates in schools is under active consideration of the municipality.

The official said that the private sector will be involved in setting up kitchens as per approved health standards. According to him, junk food continues to be a major health concern among children. “In schools, authorities should monitor the type of food being given to children. Many students buy food from the school canteen. They should ensure that healthy food is served to students,” he added.