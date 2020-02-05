MEASURES IN PLACE TO CHECK CORONAVIRUS

The authorities, led by the Ministry of Health, have intensified measures to keep a check on novel coronavirus at all entry points (air, land, and sea) in the Sultanate.

A special medical counter has been set up at the arrivals area just before immigration counters and e-gates.

“The target is mainly the visitors coming from the affected countries,” a health ministry official told the Observer at the airport on Tuesday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said it has been distributing self-disclosure forms to arriving passengers at various entry points — seeking details about the presence of any symptoms, including respiratory illness, sore throat, running nose, cough and fever among others.

Visitors who arrived directly from China should provide details (within 14 days of their arrival) such as the date of the arrival as well as referrals of those suspected of being infected to enable healthcare institutions to conduct laboratory examination and commence medical care for the prevention and spread of the infection.

The ministry said it follows the recommendations of international organisations, and added that laboratory test samples are not taken inside the clinics at entry points, but are sent to healthcare institutions.

As of Tuesday, no cases have been registered in the Sultanate, and authorities have taken all measures to prepare for an eventuality, the WHO Oman quoted the Ministry of Health.

A team from the Ministry of Health on Tuesday visited the Al Wusta Governorate to follow the preparations and extent of readiness of both the Port of Duqm and the dry dock in monitoring any suspected cases. The team underlined applicable procedures in the event of suspected cases at the vessels docked at the port or the dry dock area, or in the Renaissance Village medical clinics.

