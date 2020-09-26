Measures helped keep markets well-supplied during lockdown

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion has adopted a number of measures to ensure that pandemic countermeasures do not hamper business continuity, as well as to facilitate the smooth flow of inbound and outbound goods. The measures were taken in cooperation with various local and regional entities and institutions. Dr Ahmed bin Salem al Shamakhi, Director of the Department of Compliance, underlined the role of the Directorate General of Standards and Specifications in verifying that the products and goods introduced into the domestic market comply with the applicable standards, specs and laws. Tests are conducted on all such goods, while those that fall short of the prescribed specs do not enter the market in the interest of consumer safety.

Exports and imports of consumer goods are facilitated in coordination with the customs authorities of the Royal Oman Police, Center for Food Safety and Quality of the Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources, and the Standardization Authority of the Gulf Cooperation Council states.

To enable the smooth flow of goods between various governorates of the country, the ministry had introduced electronic methodologies enabling the tracking of consumer products based on a unique electronic stamp and serial number. Thus, all paperwork concerning the distribution of consumer goods was handled electronically, thereby doing away with the need for company officials to physically visit the ministry during this period, except in a few rare cases, he said. Requests were certificates of validity, health and re-export governing food products were issued electronically through the Bayan system of the ROP Customs since April 2020. This service has since been transferred to the Food Safety and Quality Center of the Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources with effect from August 1, 2020. — ONA

