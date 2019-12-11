ME forum on artificial lift technologies opens in Muscat

MUSCAT, DEC 11 – Under the auspices of Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Oil and Gas, amidst the presence of a number of key officials, foreign diplomats and high level representatives from the world’s leading oil companies, the 9th edition of the Middle East Artificial Lift Forum (MEALF) under the theme “Rising Opportunity & Innovation” was officially inaugurated at the Grand Millennium in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday.

With an audience of over 350, the three-day event is focusing on the increasing use of artificial lift technologies in oil production operations throughout the Middle East region and is highlighting the central and increasingly important role artificial lift technology plays in oil production in the Middle East region. With around 50+ abstract submissions by technical experts of the industry, MEALF is emerging to be the only dedicated event for the artificial lift industry in the region and is providing an opportunity of networking with industry professionals, top executives and decision makers.

On this occasion Eng Al Aufi commented: “The demand for artificial lift is bound to increase as the focus of the suppliers will be on creaming the existing assets as the challenge will be to carry out the existing activities at a much faster pace and eliminate the waste. Another challenge spinning from an opportunity is that of digitalisation as everyone now wants immediate information and direct access of the performance of their wells, artificial lifts and their facilities so that it can be actioned accordingly. This poses an added challenge of cyber security and makes it easier to hack and penetrate the information. If we collaborate and work together, we can overcome these challenges and help to grow more demand.”

Atika al Bimani, ESP — Subject Matter Expert, PDO & Shell Global, further added: “The forum will give you a unique opportunity to get the latest updates from the industry and to network and meet new colleagues. The fact that we have achieved this volume of participants, as delegates, presenters and exhibitors, serves as a reminder of just how important Artificial Lift technology is in oil production and market value. We have participants from 22 countries, with expertise ranging from well & reservoir management, operation, tools & equipment manufacturers and services to R&D and academia.”

Guided by a vision of becoming the pioneering non-profit platform for artificial lift technologies in the Middle East, MEALF has once again reaffirmed its position as the industry’s leading platform for the technology and the highly recognised energy Forum.

