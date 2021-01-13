MCCC Yellow, BSC ‘A’ seal exciting wins

MUSCAT: Aneek Chakrovarty’s superb all-round performance powered MCCC Yellow to an exciting 5-wicket victory against Indian School Muscat (ISM) in a Junior League Under-13 T20 league game at Muscat Municipality ground 2 in Amerat on Saturday.

ISM failed to post a big total on the board, scoring only 118 for 6. Paschisia Ojjus top-scored with 36 while Kuttiraja Giriharan contributed 28. Aneek bowled well, taking 2 for 27.

MCCC side did well to reach 92 for 1 in 13 overs before sliding to 116 for 5 in the next three overs. The victory was achieved in 17 overs without further loss as they scored 119 thanks to major contributions from Rajesh Patel (40) and Aneek Chakrovarty (32). Amish Shrikant took 2 for 12.

In another Under-13 game, Ayman Shaikh’s unbeaten 25 off 21 helped Bosher Sports Centre (BSC) A to a 9-wicket win over BSC ‘B’ in a low-scoring affair at Muscat Municipality ground 1.

BSC ‘B’ were dismissed for 57 which BSC A surpassed in only 7.5 overs, scoring 58 for 1. Apart from Ayman, Vivikta Dande chipped in with patient 15 not out off 26.

Brief scores (Junior League U-13): ISM 118 for 6 in 20 overs (Pachisia Ojjus 36 – 4×4, Kuttiraja K Giriharan 28- 1×4, Aneek Chakrovarty 2-27) lost to MCCC Yellow 119 for 5 in 17 overs (Rajesh Patel 40 – 3×4, Aneek Chakrovarty 32 – 4×4, Amish Shrikant 2-12) by 5 wickets.

Bosher Sports Centre B 57 all out in 12.3 overs (Thakur Naushan 2-7) lost to Bosher Sports Centre A 58 for 1 in 7.5 overs (Ayman Shaikh 25 – 2×4, Vivikta Dande 15 – 1×4) by 9 wickets.

