MCCC sides impress in Junior League

MUSCAT: Match-winning all-round show by hugely talented Adeel Abbas powered Muscat Cricket Coaching Centre (MCCC) to a 4-wicket win over Indian School Wadi Kabir (ISWK) in a Junior League 50-over Under-19 match at OC turf 1 in Al Amerat on Monday, making it a memorable week for MCCC sides.

ISWK failed to put a fighting total on the board, folding up for a disappointing 89 in 30 overs. MCCC captain Adeel picked up 3 for 13, while Nihaal Poojari and Jeel Tanna took two wickets each.

Leading from the front, Adeel excelled with the bat too, scoring a vital 39 off 25 as MCCC sealed victory in the 18th over, scoring 92 for 6. Siddh Mehta and Amanpreet Singh Siraj claimed two wickets each.

MCCC Blue beat BSC

Earlier, in another Under-19 match on Saturday, MCCC Blue defeated Bosher Sports Centre (BSC) by 2 runs at OC turf 2.

MCCC Blue were dismissed for 154 in 40.2 overs, opener Habib top-scoring with a patient 52 off 98. Narayana Satish claimed 3 for 38 while Arafat Islam bagged 2 for 17. BSC fought well but fell short by two runs, getting bowled out for 152 in 44.3 overs. Mohsin Varya was their main scorer with 43 off 33.

Bilal and Uday bowled well, taking three wickets each.

Glenalexei bowls

ISM to victory

In a Junior League 30-over Under-16 game on Saturday, Glenalexei Menezes’ superb 5 for 32 helped Indian School Muscat (ISM) beat ISWK by 8 wickets at Muscat Municipality ground 2.

Thanks to Glen’s brilliant bowling ISM dismissed ISWK for 128 and chased the modest total down in 19.2 overs thanks to crucial knock by Gurumukhi Aditya (53) and Shanmugurajan Kuttiraja (38).

Prathiesh, Varshieth shine for MCCC Blue

In another Under-16 match at Muscat Municipality ground 1 on Saturday, MCCC Blue thrashed BSC by 8 wickets thanks to magnificent all-round performance by Prathiesh Ramesh and a splendid 97 by Varshieth Dinesh.

Prathiesh was the pick of Blue bowlers, taking 3 for 38 as BSC was dismissed for 183 in the 30th over. Sohan Khandekar and Siddarth top-scored with 40 and 35 respectively. MCCC Blue raced to the target in just 19.2 overs, scoring 185 for 2 thanks to brilliant batting by Varshieth (97 off 58) and Prathiesh (61 off 59).

Brief scores

Junior League U-19

ISWK 89 all out in 30 overs (Joshin Vincent 10, Yash Rajesh Toprani 10, Adeel Abbas 3-13, Nihaal Poojari 2-22, Jeel Tanna 2-23) lost to MCCC 92 for 6 in 17.5 overs (Adeel Abbas 39 – 4×1, 1×6. Siddh Hemal Mehta 2-18, Amanpreet Singh Siraj 2-30) by 4 wickets.

MCCC Blue 154 all out in 40.2 overs (Habib 52 – 3×4, 1×6, Zakariya 20 – 2×4, 1×6, Narayana Satish 3-38, Arafat Islam 2-17) beat Bosher Sports Centre B 152 all out in 44.3 overs (Mohsin Varya 43 – 6×4, Bilal 3-27, Uday 3-28, Mohammad Abubakar 2-33) by 2 runs.

Junior League U-16

ISWK 128 all out in 23.4 overs (Abhas Ajay Jaltare 38 – 4×4, Parikshit Gupta 30 – 3×4, Glenalexei Menezes 5-32) lost to ISM 129 for 2 in 19.2 overs (Gurumukhi Aditya 53 – 3×4, Shanmugarajan Kuttiraja 38 – 4×4) by 8 wickets.

Bosher Sports Centre 183 all out in 29.5 overs (Sohan Khandekar 40 – 1×4, Siddarth Shankar 35 – 4×4, Prathiesh Ramesh 3-38) lost to MCCC Blue 185 for 2 in 19.2 overs (Varshieth Dinesh 97 – 14×4, Prathiesh Ramesh 61 – 5×4) by 8 wickets.