MCCC end OC Under-19 campaign undefeated

MUSCAT: Muscat Cricket Coaching Centre (MCCC) ended their Junior League Under-19 League campaign undefeated after ace all-rounders Sameer Mohammed and Adeel Abbas helped their team to a 7-wicket win against Bosher Sports Centre (BSC) A at OC Turf 2 in Al Amerat on Saturday.
This was MCCC’s fifth consecutive win in the tournament with a maximum 10 points, followed by ISM who have six points from four games and BSC A with four points from three games.
BSC failed to post a fighting total on the board, folding up for a disappointing 154 in 46.3 overs due largely to brilliant bowling by Prathiesh HR and Sameer Mohammed, who picked up four wickets each. Arjun Rajesh top-scored for BSC with a solid 41, while Sanin Fahad chipped in with 28.
Knowing the game’s importance, MCCC made a cautious start, reaching 77 for 1 in 24 overs before crossing the line in the 38th over at 156 for 3 thanks to vitals knocks from Adeel (42), Aaryan Nishit Punja (40 not out) and Sameer (36 not out).
199-run win for ISWK
Atharva Shrikant’s superb 95 and Abhas Ajay’s magnificent all-round show powered Indian School Wadi Kabir (ISWK) to a huge 199-run win over Sri Lankan School Muscat (SLSM) at Muscat Municipality ground 1 on Saturday.
ISWK batted with authority, scoring 307 for 8 in 30 overs thanks to splendid knocks by Atharva, Abhas (74) and Vardhan Sameer (57). Puladith Omidu claimed 4 for 64.
SLSM failed to fight, managing to score only 108 for 9. Devin Wijayananda top-scored with 41. Abhas Ajay excelled with the ball too, taking 3 for 21 while Krishhang Srivastava bagged two wickets.

