MCCC, BSC and Sam Royals seal superb victories

MUSCAT: Muscat Cricket Coaching Centre (MCCC) rode on brilliant all-round performance by Adeel Abbas to thrash India School Muscat (ISM) by 6 wickets in a Junior League 50-over Under-19 game at OC Turf 2 in Al Amerat on Monday.

MCCC bowled superbly to dismiss ISM for a disappointing 105, Swastik SM and Jeel Tanna taking three wicket each while Adeel grabbed two.

Adeel led the way with a patient 44 as MCCC sealed victory in the 30th over, scoring 107 for 4. Sameer Mohammed batted well too for his unbeaten 29.

In another Under-19 match, Bosher Sports Centre (BSC) came up trumps in a low-scoring contest against Indian School Wadi Kabir (ISWK) at the same venue on Friday.

ISWK failed to post an imposing total on the board, folding up for a dismal 86 in 25 overs despite Amanpreet Singh Sirah’s valiant 44. Aashish Vallappil was the pick of BSC bowlers, taking 3 for 6 while Sanjaya Ravindra and Muzahir Raza took two wickets each.

BSC’s chase wasn’t smooth either but it managed to seal the win in the 26th over, scoring 87 for 6 thanks to Vrishab Gladwin’s vital 22. Amanpreet impressed with the ball too, taking 3 for 22.

In a Senior League T20 E Division match on Friday, Kochomon Abraham’s 5 for 34 and Shahas Venmadathiyil’s splendid 82 steered Sam Royal to a thrilling 3-wicket win over OCT Al Hail B at Muscat Municipality ground 4.

Salman Murad’s superb 106 not out was the highlight of OCT Al Hail’s total of 167 for 6 which could have been much bigger if Abraham had an ordinary day with the ball.

Royals rode on Venmadathiyil’s brilliant knock to secure a nail-biting victory in the last over, scoring 170 for 7. Salman Murad was the pick of Al Hail bowlers, taking 3 for 19.

