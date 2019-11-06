MCBS celebrates Commencement Ceremony

MUSCAT, NOV 6 – The Modern College of Business and Science (MCBS) has celebrated its 27th Commencement Ceremony of 289 students in various educational programmes at Masters, Bachelors and Associate levels. This is the first batch of the Masters in Public Administration which is taught in Arabic, the 20th batch of Bachelors and 25th batch of Associate. The ceremony was held at the Grand Millennium Hotel under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Mohammed bin Salim al Said. The ceremony was attended by Dr Joel Glassman, Director Emeritus at University of Missouri-St Louis (UMSL), George Sipos, Executive Director, International Studies and Programmes at University of Missouri–St Louis (UMSL), Dr Muneer al Maskari, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the MCBS, Dr Khalfan al Asmi, Acting Dean of the MCBS, Board members, faculty members, students and parents.

In his welcome address, Dr Khalfan al Asmi congratulated the graduating students, commenting: “We pride ourselves on our distinguished and celebrated Associate, Bachelor and Master degree programmes in Business, Management, Technology and Science. The present class includes the first 65 graduates of the Master in Public Administration programme that is delivered fully in Arabic. The MPA programme, a first of a kind in the Sultanate, is designed to raise and improve the governance and administrative capabilities of our civil servants. I am pleased to announce we have launched a further three programmes this year in this series that will also be instructed fully in Arabic language, opening further opportunities and pathways to higher education and heightened civic careers. These new programmes include Bachelor and Associate degrees in Public and in Business Administration.”

Dr Khalfan added that MCBS has been delivering excellence in quality education for decades. In line with its vision and mission, the MCBS has built a reputation nationally and internationally as an academic institute of distinction; achieving full Accreditation Status from the Oman Academic Accreditation Authority (OAAA) in 2019, and before that in 2018, international accreditation from ASIC of the United Kingdom. The college is a 21st century provider of education, with outstanding recognitions as the institute of higher education in Oman.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Joel Glassman said, “One of the key achievements has been the successful partnership of the University of Missouri–St Louis (UMSL) with Modern College. The collaboration continues to grow.”

The Modern College has always endeavoured to diversify its educational programmes to match with the job market in the Sultanate and the world.

Related