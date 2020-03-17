mBanking app makes banking convenient like never before

MUSCAT: Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, in step with the bank’s vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ has enhanced its mobile banking application with several innovative features. The state-of-the-art application is easy to download and provides customers a secure and convenient 24/7 access to their bank accounts.

The mBanking app has a number of novel features like ‘Tap and Pay’ – NFC based transfers which allows customers with Android smartphones to transfer funds from their Meethaq account to another by just tapping the phone with the phone of the beneficiary, thereby creating a unique experience for the customer. Meethaq customers can also use the app to pay their utility bills online as well as for ecommerce.

The app makes it convenient for Islamic banking customers who can bank ‘24/7 anytime, anywhere’. Notably, the Meethaq app works on all mobile phones and is customised for iPhones and Android with simple icons and menus. The app is available in both English and Arabic. Downloading and using the Meethaq app is easy and instant as no separate registration or filling of form is required for existing mobile banking customers of the bank. However, new customers require the Meethaq Islamic debit card number and PIN to register their app.

The app also encompasses a range of additional features to assist customers with their daily banking requirements. The mobile banking app makes it easy for customers to access account balance, statements as well as transfer funds to their own accounts with Meethaq or to any other account inside or outside Oman.

