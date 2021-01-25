Mazoon Up, Ghantoot, BSI, Y Horizon claim victories

MUSCAT: Muhammed Ali’s superb 64 helped Mazoon Up to a 6-wicket victory against OCT Al Nahdha in an E Division T20 League game at Muscat Municipality ground 4 in Amerat on Friday.

Batting first, OCT Al Nahdha scored 138 for 5 thanks to Rafeeq Mohammed’s vital 64 off 58. It took Mazoon only 14.4 overs to surpass the target, scoring 139 for 4 thanks to Ali’s 40-ball knock. Nathar Pashambeh picked up 3 for 21.

Kamesh stars in Ghantoot win

In another E Division match, Kamesh Maharaja’s unbeaten 67 off 32 steered Ghantoot Group to an exciting 36-run win over Sam Royals at Muscat Municipality ground 3.

Apart from Kamesh, Arumugam Kuppan was the other notable scorer with 54 off 32. Ghantoot then bowled well to restrict Royal to 152 for 8 for a deserving victory. Arjun Rajesh top-scored with a strokeful 51.

Sankit bats BSI to victory

Opener Sanket Cyril’s splendid 65 was the highlight of BSI CT’s 37-run victory against Team Coorg Muscat (TCM) in an F Division game at OAC 3 ground in Seeb.

Chasing BSI’s 181 to win, TCM could collect only 143 for 5 in 20 overs, Poonacha Pattada top-scoring with a fine 54.

Rudhi bats Y Horizon

to easy win

In another F Division match, Rudhi Rasheed struck a sizzling 81 to steer Y Horizon to an emphatic 66-run win over ACT Cricworld at OAC 3 ground.

Facing 183 to win, Cricworld failed to fight, getting bowled out for 116 in the final over. Prashant Rana and Ashwinkumar Dave claimed three wickets each.