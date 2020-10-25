Mazoon Electricity modifies overhead service connections

MUSCAT: To develop safer electrical networks and mitigate risks, Mazoon Electricity, a member of Nama Group, has carried out modification work of the overhead service connection power lines above old houses in North Al Sharqiyah. Securing its network to comply with the Authority of Public Services Regulation requirements, Mazoon Electricity repaired the overhead power connections by using insulated pipe and ensuring the lines in safe distance from the roof of the buildings. Four areas have been completed as part of first phase during 2020 and about 1,420 risky service connections have been modified.

The project aims to making networks safer and reduces the risk of electrocutions because of direct contact with the overhead wires above homes.

Mazoon Electricity carries out periodic checks to ensure the safety and security of their networks. Necessary upgrades are made to raise safety level of our electrical networks and avoid accidents. Safety is an important obligation that the company is committed to.

Related