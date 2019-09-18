Mazoon Electricity launches ‘Safety Leadership’ campaign

To equip its leaders with the knowledge and capability of key Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) responsibilities, Mazoon Electricity Company, the leading electricity provider in Oman, recently launched a programme for enhancing effective ‘Safety Leadership’ at an event held in Holiday Inn.

Endorsed by the senior level management of Mazoon Electricity, the on-going training programme will focus on embedding vital HSE practices in business, environment, work and worksites. Mazoon Electricity has partnered with world-renowned safety consultancy company DEKRA, to execute the programme. Comprising wide-ranging experience, experts from DEKRA will use effective tools to motivate and educate leaders to support a long-term change to positively impact safety performance.

To be held in three phases over a period of few months, the in-depth programme will include ‘leading with safety’ workshops and coaching along with guidance on ‘safe mind, safe body’. The programme will also present a leader diagnostic instrument report. The training is expected to create a strong safety culture and behaviour change among participants. Using strong and proven safety leadership processes, the programme will result in a world-class safety performance at Mazoon Electricity that will drive operational excellence.

Related