Mazoon Electricity holds assessment test for Kafa’a training programme

With an aim to raise competency levels across the company, Mazoon Electricity Company, the leading electricity provider in Oman, is continuing to implement Kafa’a — a training and capability framework programme. Mazoon Electricity launched the Kafa’a training programme in May 2019, in coordination with Numo Institute for Competency Development (NICD), part of the Nama Group, with an objective goal to raise competency levels across the company.

As part of the phase two of Kafa’a training programme implementation process, Mazoon Electricity recently organised assessment for 91 operation, maintenance and control engineers from its company.

The assessment was completed in two stages. As part of the first stage, a ‘written part of a three-hour duration was conducted to evaluate the employees’ general and specific knowledge in the areas of electrical engineering, electrical design, electricity, HSE, ESR among others. As part of the second stage, the employees participating in the Kafa’a training programme had to carry out ‘site assessment’.

The aim of the assessment process was to gauge the capability of the employees; to measure the competency gaps; to estimate if an employee can perform in other jobs; to evaluate the quality of employees and to understand employee reaction against HSE regulations, work sequence, general knowledge related to work environment.

Through programmes such as Kafa’a, Mazoon Electricity intends to homogenise a meticulous set of world-class competency development benchmarks and targeted training agendas to achieve best practices and address the needs of the company. The target of any energy firm is to boost the reliability of the firm. Reliability can’t be increased by tools or IT applications, but by employees who operate tools or use applications. Mazoon Electricity believes employees are the main and the only factor who can augment a company’s reliability. It trusts it can be done either by placing an employee in a suitable field or by offering appropriate training to upskill him or her. In order to identify its employees’ strengths, Mazoon Electricity decided to carry out neutral assessment test for the three departments related to network operations: maintenance, operation and control centre. Mazoon Electricity seeks to implement best practices in developing employee efficiency through such programmes.

Related