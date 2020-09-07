Mazoon Electricity embraces well-structured maintenance strategy

MUSCAT: Oman’s leading electricity provider Mazoon Electricity Company’s well-structured maintenance strategy has been helping to accomplish optimum performance at all its electrical distribution network.

The company’s maintenance strategy focusses on varying aspects including human and safety, service continuity and stability, power infrastructure augmentation, equipment protection, energy efficiency among others.

Mazoon Electricity’s maintenance management system for primary stations are managed through Enterprise Asset Management system (EAM) which is supported by computerised maintenance management system. Moreover, the rest of the network asset maintenance management will be covered in the system in the next 3 years.

The company’s maintenance team enhanced the network reliability by applying new condition monitoring technology such as thermal scanning, partial discharge, and DGA to assess the asset condition. Using these techniques, the team manages to repair assets before it causes network outages.

It may be noted that Mazoon Electricity adopted Condition Based Risk Management system (CBRM) for power transformers and high voltage switchgears to assess the health index of those assets in order to prioritise the maintenance and future investments.

Recent results of the CBRM module shows that most of the power transformers and switchgears are in good condition. Plans are on to add more to the module to have robust outputs of the CBRM in the future.

The scope of maintenance work at the company includes replacements of defective equipment, identifying and rectifying faults to short circuits, replacement of defective LT insulators, replacement of old and defective energy metres and installation of smart metres, carry out load shedding programmes, carry out line patrolling of the 33KV, 11KV and LT lines among others.

Besides, the maintenance team’s role comprises asset security inspection, testing of new/existing assets for grid/primary substations, cleaning services of grid stations, transport materials to be utilised by the contractors for any emergency work from company stores to the respective districts and other works.

