Mazoon Electricity champions ‘Green Bill’ service

MUSCAT, AUG 25 – To enhance its efforts to protect the environment and simplify the process of payment for customers, Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC (MZEC) is urging customers to switch to its electronic ‘Green Bill’ version of the paper bill. As part of the Green Bill service initiative, customers will receive their latest bill through monthly e-mails. Launched as an eco-friendly option, customers have to go through just a few simple steps to sign up for the Green Bill. Customers can pay their bill online from anywhere by accessing their account though the Mazoon Electricity Company’s e-channels.

With the activation of the online paperless billing facility, Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC continues its efforts to reduce carbon footprint, promote sustainability and urges customers to consider the environmental impact of their actions. In addition, the Green Bill also provides customers with a secure and hassle-free method of receiving and paying their bills from the comforts of their homes or offices.

From a Corporate Social Responsibility point of view, the Green Bill initiative presses customers to think of how ‘simple changes in their life can contribute to the life of the beautiful planet’.

The Green Bill is an alternative service designed to offer customers an environment friendly option where they can conveniently pay anytime and anyplace with just a few clicks. The benefits of using Green Bill is that it is sent securely, reducing the risk of any personal information being shared.

Since monthly invoices are delivered electronically, Green Bill avoids any delay that may occur in the postal service. Contributing to environment conservation and reducing waste and carbon emission, it supports sustainability of natural resources such as trees. Customers will also have access to complete archive of all monthly bills and amounts paid electronically.

Customers can either register online through the company’s website or call the Contact Centre 80077771 to help them with the registration process. Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC (MZEC) — part of Nama Group — primarily undertakes the distribution and supply of electricity in Al Dakhiliyah, South Al Sharqiyah, North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Batinah Governorates and Al Suwaiq in North Al Batinah Governorate.

