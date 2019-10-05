Mazoon Electricity annual capital investment reaches RO 100m

Mazoon Electricity Company, the leading electricity provider in Oman, said that the company’s annual capital investment is RO 100 million. This was revealed when the company participated in a joint meeting with members of the Municipal Council of the Al Sharqiyah North Governorate chaired by Shaikh Yahya bin Hamoud al Maamari, Governor of Al Sharqiyah North Governorate at his office in Ibra.

During the meeting, Mazoon Electricity’s management team reviewed the company’s achievements and highlighted information on the key projects that have been implemented and those being executed currently in the governorate.

They also elucidated on investments made towards the development of the electrical network. The presentation explicated about the company’s adoption of the latest technologies, customer service development plans and health, safety and environment (HSE) initiatives. Several challenges and proposed solutions for further development of customer services were also discussed.

When talking about the company’s most important accomplishments, the team informed the participants of the various certification it has received. They revealed that Mazoon Electricity had obtained HSE certifications including ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001. Furthermore, in recognition of excellent performance in the field of asset management, the company achieved ISO 55001 and also was honoured with an ISO 27001 endorsement for its information technology quality.

The team stated that as part of its concerted efforts to develop the national workforce in Oman, Mazoon Electricity reached a major milestone of more than 98.3 per cent Omanisation within the company and achieved 91 per cent customer satisfaction. The presentation informed that the company’s annual capital investment is RO 100 million.

The meeting touched upon and reviewed details about the key projects that have been implemented and those that are under way in the governorate. These include the establishment of several new stations and expansion of existing ones.

The team said that the total investments of the company for the projects under way and those implemented in the governorate amount to RO 30 million. These projects are part of the ongoing development and enhancement plan in the electrical network in the governorate. The new stations will contribute to the efficiency of the electrical network and cope with the urban commercial and industrial expansion. It will also improve the level of voltage for the subscribers and reduce the possibility of emergency interruption in service.

At the meeting, the company’s initiatives in the field of health, safety and the environment were presented based on Mazoon Electricity’s efforts to protect people from the emergency risks that may arise from its operations related to electricity assets, and the prevention of the risks of electrical conductors.

In this context, the team informed that the company adopts a policy of high quality in the operation of electricity delivery technicians to ensure the provision of qualified technicians in the field of building connections and wiring networks.

