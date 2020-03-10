Mazoon Electricity achieves major Omanisation milestone of 98.36pc

MUSCAT: As part of its intensive efforts to develop the national workforce in Oman, Mazoon Electricity Company, the leading electricity provider in Oman, has achieved a major milestone of 98.36 per cent Omanisation during the year 2019.

Being committed to the implementation of its optimised In-Country Value (ICV) strategy, Mazoon Electricity is earnestly dedicated to increasing Omanisation rates and developing the skills of the national workforce.

Persisting with its Omanisation plan as part of its principal strategy, Mazoon Electricity filled in more than 50 new vacancies with nationals in 2019. Positions that were filled-in included jobs in the technical and non-technical fields. The company, which has 562 employees in its payroll, constantly encourages its contractors to hire Omani talents who are serving almost half million customers across governorates under company’s operation areas: Dakhiliyah, South Sharqiyah, North Sharqiyah, South Batinah and Suwaiq in North Batinah.

Existing employees were encouraged to apply for senior positions for the new vacancies thereby contributing to high levels of employee satisfaction.

Incidentally, through its continued focus on positive and productive work environments, Mazoon Electricity has achieved a high percentile in employee satisfaction based on a staff engagement survey conducted recently. Owing to its ongoing commitment to fostering a constructive work culture built on collaboration, trust and engagement, the overall employee satisfaction at Mazoon Electricity grew to 73 per cent in 2019 in comparison to the 66 per cent in 2018.

The results of the survey are significant because the Mazoon Electricity percentile has surpassed the average GCC employee satisfaction benchmark, which stands at 71 per cent.

The objective of the survey conducted during the end of 2019 was to create a corporate culture and an environment to support employees’ growth and aspirations. It also aimed to encourage every employee to ‘make a difference’.

Led by independent analysts, the feedback of the staff survey was an accurate representation of how the employees felt about the company and the company’s dedication to its employees.

With more than 562 dedicated employees in the company, Mazoon Electricity is committed to providing its staff meaningful work, engaging ambience and opportunities to learn, as they are the primary drivers of the company’s strong business performance.

The different parameters considered in the survey included communication, work culture, leadership, career development, manager’s involvement, learning, development, rewards and recognition. Interestingly, all parameters have seen an increase in satisfaction level when compared to the 2018 figures.

Based on the previous year’s results Mazoon Electricity focused on creating the right culture to motivate all its employees by including planned meetings, training programmes, management and mid management programmes to improve relationships and by defining employees’ roles and responsibilities.

One of the elements introduced to improve employee satisfaction was the concept of the outpatient clinic, which is a modern training technique to treat corporate challenges. It helps in analysing and treating obstacle to improve the vibes in a department. The goals of the out-patient clinic include team building, unifying and reducing misunderstanding between teams. It also aims to develop skills which will help improve interactions between company’s superiors and subordinates. It also proposes to build proficiencies for resolving conflicts and disputes between individuals and groups.

The out-patient clinic helped in providing open communication between members of the organisation leading to more transparency and clarity in facing issues and problems. It encouraged in the optimal use of available resources and capabilities in order to achieve efficient performances, create an appropriate environment for improving the series of products provided by the organisation. The clinic activity was implemented by conducting workshops, analysis and application for improvement.

Mazoon Electricity’s high levels of employee satisfaction reflects the organisation’s strong focus on people. The company and its management values people, skills and talent they bring to their role.

To increase employee satisfaction and by according priority to nationals when it comes to job opportunities, increasing skill levels and career development, Mazoon Electricity constantly provides on-job training and knowledge transfer to Omani staff. Specialist consultant engineers’ regularly expose Omani graduate apprentices to relevant stages of the project management including ‘initiation, planning, execution, monitoring, controlling and closing’.

