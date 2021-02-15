Mazoon Dairy to take part in Gulf Food expo

MUSCAT, Feb 15 – Mazoon Dairy announced its participation in the Gulf Food Exhibition ‘Gulfood’ 2021 which is to be held in Dubai World Trade Centre from February 21 to 25 in its twenty-sixth edition. This is the first abroad participation for Mazoon.

Ahmed bin Mohammed al Ghafri, Chief Support Officer, said: “The participation of Mazoon in the Gulfood exhibition is the company’s contribution that gives Oman a major role in food industries in the region and the world. This participation strengthens Mazoon’s brand and makes it a leading brand in the sector.”

Al Ghafri added, “This participation will open the horizons of new cooperation, experience exchanging in the food industry and emerging food technologies. Moreover, it provides the chances of expanding to Gulf and International markets.”

Khalid bin Hamed al Mahrouqi, Branding Manager, said: “Mazoon has gone a long way in diversifying its products’ basket since it launched its operations in October 2019. It produces a wide variety of fresh milk with many flavours such as Luban milk, yogurt, and fresh dairy products. In addition to that, it produces long-life milk in various sizes and flavours of strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate. Moreover, it launched the free-sugar juices that are distinguished by their unique taste, ice cream in different sizes and flavours, and recently launched Mazoon spreadable cheese, which is free of vegetable oils and made from fresh cow’s milk.”

Al Mahrouqi added, “ Mazoon Dairy distributes its products around the Sultanate through distribution centres in the governorates. The company aims to expand the number of its products from 118 products currently to 250 products of various types and sizes.”

The gulf food exhibition ‘Gulfood’ is one of the largest commercial annual exhibitions in the food and beverages sector. The 2019 edition was its largest so far. The number of visitors is more than 100,000 visitors and 5,000 participants from more than 200 countries visit the exhibition.

Besides the commercial aspect of the exhibition, there are multiple activities such as festivals, where creativity and distinction in the culinary field are displayed. One of the famous activities that included in the 2020 edition is the BBQ Masters competition.