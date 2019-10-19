Mazoon Dairy to begin milk distribution tomorrow

Muscat: Omani company, Mazoon Dairy, will launch the delivery of dairy products in the two cities of the sultanate in the presence of Dr Hamed Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Mazoon Dairy Company was incorporated in 2015, with the foundation stone laid at the site on October 18, 2017.

In a written statement to the Observer, Dr Arjun Subramanian, CEO, Mazoon Dairy Company, “This is a first-of-its-kind dairy project in the region in terms of the size and scale, so it is indeed a remarkable feat that we have achieved. We have been able to commence operations in such a short span of time. Once again, this shows how committed we are to the Oman market and to the people of Oman. It has been a joint effort by the various parties involved in the project – from the stakeholders to the management and the staff – all of who have worked tirelessly to ensure that we meet our go-to-market targets.”

He added, “We will roll out the distribution of fresh milk across Muscat and Sohar on October 20. This represents the largest population demographic in the Sultanate. This will be followed by a roll-out across other cities like Ibri, Dhofar and so on. Our goal is to ensure full coverage across Oman in the next six months. We also plan to increase the size of the cow herd organically at the farm, and the factory has been built to accommodate new calves. It is important to plan for the right capacity, and we have planned to go up to 1 million litres/day of milk in the future.”