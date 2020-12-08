Mazoon Dairy, TCM score emphatic victories

MUSCAT: Mothilal Thiru’s superb work with bat and ball powered Y Horizon to an emphatic eight-wicket victory against Mazoon Dairy Company in an F Division T20 League game at OAC 3 ground in Seeb on Friday.

Sakil Khan’s stroke 63 off 41 was the highlight of Mazoon Dairy’s 162 for 8. Prashant Rana and Mothilal bowled exceptionally well, taking three and two wickets respectively.

Y Horizon faced no trouble overhauling the target in 16 overs, scoring 164 for 2 thanks to a wonderful 119-run second-wicket partnership between opener Rasheed Rudhi (46) and Mothilal (83 not out off 44).

Sardar, Arjun help TCM to victory

In another F Division match at the same venue, Sardar Ali Khan’s brilliant 3 for 13 and Arjun Halai’s scintillating 50 not out were the highlights of Team Coorg Muscat’s (TCM) 9-wicket drubbing of Muscat Young Stars on Friday.

TCM did exceptionally well to restrict Stars to just 98 for 9 thanks largely to Sardar’s bowling and good fielding and returned shortly to chase down the small target in the 13th over, scoring 99 for 1. Arjun’s fifty came off only 27 balls including 9 fours and a six.

