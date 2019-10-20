Mazoon Dairy targets fresh milk output of 1m litres per day

Supermarkets and cold stores at key locations around the country began receiving fresh milk products from Mazoon Dairy on Sunday, October 20, marking the successful start of commercial operations of Oman’s flagship dairy company.

Dr Hamed bin Said al Oufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Mazoon Dairy Board Members and staff gathered to mark the milestone occasion at the company’s head office in Rusayl. They were joined by a group of schoolchildren who participated in the occasion with the Minister and the Board Members.

Mazoon has launched its first product in record time, barely 24 months after the stone laying ceremony in October 2017. The farm has the capacity to house 25,000 cows, while the factory has the most advanced technology to produce 1 million litres of dairy products per day. This is in line with Oman’s strategy to achieve self-sufficiency in the food sector and produce farm fresh dairy that this are available to customers a few hours after production.

Starting with the production and distribution of fresh milk, the company plans to progressively add a full range of products including laban, cheese, ice-cream, and juices in the coming period.

Mazoon Dairy is one of the most technologically advanced dairy companies in the region, with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, from cow milking and product packaging to a logistic network to ensure that fresh products reach every Omani village. It also adopts environmentally-friendly practices cross its business functions.

Dr Rashid bin Salim al Masroori, Chairman, Mazoon Dairy Company, said: “This is a historic moment in the food security sector, and it will undoubtedly

enhance the Sultanate’s reputation in this vital industry. We are committed to the highest standards and best practices across all functions of the company, including the adoption of systematic plans to train and employ Omani youth in the food processing sector. We are optimistic about the national momentum of the project, which demonstrates the loyalty of the Omani community to Omani products.”

Dr Arjun Subramanian, Chief Executive Officer of Mazoon Dairy, said: “It is our pleasure to launch our first product in the market, and this is the beginning of a successful journey of growth and prosperity. It was a challenging journey, and I would like to thank the members of the Board of Directors for their trust, guidance and unwavering support. I would like to thank my colleagues and the staff for their hard work for the last 24 months. This product will be the Pride of Oman – and will nourish the nation for many generations.”

Also present at the launch were Saleh ain Mohamed al Shanfari, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Food Investment Holding Co; and Ahmed Mohammed Issa al Ghafri, Chief Support Officer, Mazoon Dairy

Mazoon Dairy is a Closed Joint Stock Company with the participation of the Oman Food Investment Holding Company, National Industries and Resources Company, Civil Service Employees Pension Fund, Royal Office Pension Fund, Oman Dairy Products and Derivatives Company and Al Hosn Investment Company.

