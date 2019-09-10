Mazoon Dairy prepares to absorb over 100 Omanis

Under the auspices of Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Mazoon Dairy Company celebrated the graduation of the first batch of Omani recruits selected to join the company.

A total of 122 Omanis completed the Qudarat training programme designed by the Human Resources Department of Mazoon Dairy to provide practical and theoretical training and employment opportunities in various functions. The programme also offers training with external organisations associated with the company and an understanding of key functions at the farm and factory.

The Chief Support Officer, Ahmed al Ghafri, said: “The Qudarat program is part of the company’s efforts to attract young Omanis and ensure that they are qualified to work in one of the most promising sectors in the Sultanate. Qudarat provides on-the-job training in different sectors of the company under direct supervision of colleagues, and training through specialised training institutes in the Sultanate or similar companies outside the Sultanate.” He added: “A majority of the 122 trainees have been placed in the sales department and are ready to take on their roles as soon as production commences throughout the Sultanate. More than 30 trainees have been placed in other departments at Mazoon Dairy, including the factory, finance and support services.” The foundation stone of the Mazoon Dairy project was laid in October 2017. Since then, nearly all facilities have been completed, including the farm, which now hosts a herd of more than 4,500 cattle, desalination plant, sewage and biogas plant that produces gas from livestock waste, company fleet, distribution centres and IT infrastructure needed to manage the company’s operations across the Sultanate and beyond. Mazoon Dairy has also completed its recruitment drive and training as it plans to launch production soon. The farm is a key component of the integrated diary project. The state-of-the-art-facility uses advanced techniques to manage livestock, including cooled stockyards that maintain a suitable temperature. It also has one of the largest fully-automated milking parlours in the region, accommodating 1,000 cows per hour.

The factory is considered to be one of the largest food processing facilities in the region, spanning 50,000 square metres and with a capacity to produce approximately one million litres of dairy products per day.

It is also one of the most technologically advanced dairy factories in the region, as it is 85 per cent automated.

Over 25 specialised companies carefully selected from all over the world have worked on the design, manufacturing and installation of production lines in the factory, and they each offer a rich learning experience for Omani youth selected to take up roles in the factory.

The project includes other vital facilities, some of which are an unprecedented achievement in the region, such as the biogas production plant, which converts farm waste into gas to be used as alternative energy to operate some equipment in the factory.

The project also includes advanced environmental solutions such as a special sewage plant which converts waste water into water fit for irrigation and cleaning. In addition, there is an internal desalination plant to supply water to staff accommodation facilities on site.

