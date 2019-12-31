Mazoon Dairy inks MoU with National Youth Commission

Mazoon Dairy Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Youth Commissioin to support training opportunities for young Omanis. The agreement stipulated the addition of 20 job seekers within the Quadrat programme adopted by the company to provide opportunities for developing national cadres in parallel with the expansion of its operation in various governorates of the Sultanate.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed bin Mohammed al Ghafri, Chief Support Officer on Mazoon Dairy, with Dr Sami al Kharousi, Chairman of the National Youth Commission.

Qudrat is a platform under which Mazoon for Dairy adopts different tracks to train Omani youth, whether to work inside the company or to develop their capabilities and qualify them for the labour market. The company celebrated the graduation of the first batch of 122 national cadres recently in September of this year, and about 100 are currently being trained in the course of training coupled with employment.

Mazoon Dairy has launched its products in the market, including fresh milk and laban in the Governorates of Muscat, North and South Al Batinah, Al Buraimi, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahirah, Al Sharqiyah, Dhofar and Musandam.

This will be followed by the launch of juices and other dairy products according to the planned timelines.

