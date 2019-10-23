Mazoon continues to issue internal electrical wiring licence

As part of its commitment to high quality and professional operating standards in distribution operations, Mazoon Electricity Company continues to issue internal electrical wiring licence to electricians.

Eng Majid al Busaidi, Chief Operation Officer for Electricity Distribution in Mazoon Electricity said, “Through issuing internal electric wiring licence, electricians are subject to stringent licensing requirements in Oman that must be met to legally practice their craft. We will ensure that electrical industry workers are adequately equipped to carry out electrical installations in a safe manner. We are also pleased that this opens up job opportunities for Omanis in the electricity sector.”

To obtain a license, electricians must meet certain requirements and demonstrate their knowledge, skills and ability to conduct electrical wiring installations. The Omani candidate who wants to obtain a licence must have high a secondary certificate or six months training certificate in electricity from an authorised institute.

Mazoon Electricity will conduct written exams and practical test for candidates interested in securing a licence. Once the electrician receives his licence, he will be allowed to install electrical wiring for buildings as per set standards. However, Mazoon Electricity will have jurisdiction over wiring works and it will monitor implementation of safety measures and specifications. The company will ensure safety standards are followed while carrying out wiring works.

Related