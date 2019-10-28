Mazoon clinches first gold medal for Oman at GCC Women’s Games

MUSCAT, Oct 28 – Oman’s young athletics star, Mazoon al Alawi, clinched the first gold medal for the Sultanate at the sixth edition of the GCC Women’s Games which will conclude in Kuwait on Wednesday. Mazoon run the 100-metre distance barrier competitions within 13.2 seconds while Kuwaiti athletics star Nadia Mohammed positioned as runner up with timing of 14.8 seconds. Alaa Basheer from Qatar finished third as she passed the distance within 17.8 seconds. The Sultanate’s tally of medals reached 19 medals including one gold, ten silver and eight bronze.

Hiba al Asmi, Oman’s women athletics member, bagged bronze medal at javelin competitions while Worod al Nasri won another bronze medal at the 400 metres run. On the other hand, Oman Paralympic women’s team impressed at the GCC women Sports Games as Sara al Anbouri claimed bronze medal at the shot put while Ghalia al Jabri won silver medal at the discus throw competitions. Raya al Abri added another medal for the Sultanate as she claimed bronze medal in the shot put. Oman women’s handball team clinched the bronze medal as they registered a 24-12 win over Kuwait on Saturday.

Oman taekwondo team added four medals for the Sultanate on Saturday. Rayan al Harthi received silver medal at the under 46 kg category while her team-mate Yusra al Shukri bagged bronze medal at the below 53 kg category. Maria al Saadi won bronze medal at the below 49 kg while Ruya al Saadi received silver medal at 67 kg category.