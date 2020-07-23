Local Main 

Mawelah vegetable market to remain closed for retail

The Mawelah Central Vegetables and Fruits market has put in place several regulatory procedures, including operating hours, which will be implemented from July 25, Saturday.

The market will have working hours between 6 am and 2 pm.

Entry to the market will be limited to wholesale activities and the retail stores will remain closed.

The number of people allowed to enter the market in one truck or vehicle with customs clearance should not be not more than two.

