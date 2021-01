Muscat: Mawelah Central Vegetable and fruits market will be open to customers, as per the health guidelines approved by the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, from Tuesday, January 5.

The timings for wholesale merchants are from 5 am to 11 am and for customers from 1 pm to 6 pm.

For wholesalers, the entry will be from Gate 1 for chiller lorries trucks weighing three tonnes and above.

For customers, the entry will be from Gate 2.