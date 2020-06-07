Mawalih market to reopen for wholesale trade from Monday

Muscat: The Muscat Municipality has decided to resume wholesale trade at Al Mawalih Central Market for Fruits and Vegetables from 10 pm to 6 am as of Monday, June 8.

Muscat Municipality said in a statement that the decision is in line with the health guidelines issued by the Supreme Committee for tackling the spread of COVID-19.

The customs clearance and inspection operations of refrigerated trucks will be conducted by the customs and agricultural quarantine employees at the logistic city or the border outlets.

Trucks that pass inspection will be allowed to enter the market provided that they show certificate of customs clearance and will be given 24 hours to unload.

Local producers will be required to register their information at the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries one day prior to entering the market provided that the products are loaded in 3 or more-tonne refrigerated truck. The local producers will be allowed to enter the market during the same timing (from 10 pm to 6 am) with only two persons to allowed on a truck.

Traders coming from different wilayats to buy fruits and vegetables will allowed to enter the market on 3 or more-tonne refrigerated truck during the designated timing with no more than 2 persons.

The market will remain closed for private vehicles and retailers and unauthorized workers, the statement said.