Mawaleh Market to remain closed until further notice

The Central Market for Fruits and Vegetables in Mawaleh will remain closed from June 6 as part of the measures taken to limit the spread of Covid-19.

“A total closure of the Central Market for Fruits and Vegetables in Mawaleh from Saturday initially for a week has been instructed”, a statement said, adding that, ‘the closure can be further extended until further notice of the situation didn’t improve’.

The largest fruits and vegetable market in the country closed its doors prior to the holy month, on April 24 as large crowds were feared to gather in the market premises, violating all guidelines.

Later, the market was opened to wholesale trade and restricted the retail division from 4 am to 10 am.

The Muscat Municipality announced the closure of the market for the second time on May 18 due to the presence of shoppers and visitors in large numbers, violating precautionary measures. —Ends—