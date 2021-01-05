Local 

Mawaleh Central Market reopens

Oman Observer

Al Seeb: The Central Market of Vegetables and Fruits in Mawaleh reopened on Tuesday after a gap of five months. The municipality has carried out works to improve all the internal and external service facilities in the market, such as paving market’s external areas that accommodate more than 800 parking slots. The market will be open from 1 pm to 6 pm for retail consumers, and from 5 am to 11 am for wholesalers to transport vegetables and fruits to different markets in the Sultanate.

