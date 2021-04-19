Mauritanian ambassador expresses gratitude for Oman’s support

Muscat: Mohammed Vall, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the Sultanate, has hailed the support extended to his country by Oman under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik.

In a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), the Ambassador commended the two countries’ political cooperation that, he said, stems from harmony and continuous coordination on different issues.

He explained that the last example of this coordination was the visit to Oman by Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad, Envoy of the President of Mauritania, who conveyed a message from the President to His Majesty the Sultan.

The Ambassador described Oman Vision 2040 as a leading experience in the Arab world and that the vision will shuttle the Sultanate into the orbit of advanced nations with high rankings in economic development indicators. He hoped that Mauritania would benefit from the Sultanate’s experience in this field.

The Ambassador pointed out that economic cooperation between the two countries will scale new heights and meet the aspirations of their peoples, adding that the two countries possess political will to do so.

The Ambassador invited Omani investors to engage in business in Mauritania, noting that his country boasts a wealth of marine resources (2 million tonnes per annum), in addition to business opportunities in the fields of agriculture and tourism. –ONA