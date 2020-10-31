Mastering the art of happiness through Mandala Art

Art brings a diverse range of human activities in creating visual, auditory, or performing, expressing the author’s imaginative, conceptual thoughts, or technical skills. All these forms of arts are intended to be appreciated mainly for their beauty or emotional power. Artists narrate different stories of creativity out of their various talents. In other words, every artist describes a diverse story of art in a distinct form and with a different tool, expressing certain emotions or thoughts.

Therefore, artists’ distinct inspiration is always reflected in what their magical hands portray and craft. They are inspired by nature while some are provoked by their emotions and thoughts. Else, counterpart artists or different schools of art could inspire other artists too. Inspiration is around every corner; it’s only people who should catch it and get inspired.

Mandala Art is one of the spell-binding arts, which not many people could master. Mandala is a complex abstract design, which is usually circular in form. In fact, “mandala” is a Sanskrit word that means “circle”. Mandalas generally have one recognisable centre point, from which comes a group of symbols, shapes, and forms.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This art is represented in drawing a circle in which repeated circles intertwined with one another, forming different geometric patterns. The more the artist focuses on the circle, the more s/he reaches a deep inner focus and calmness, so that you feel a strong connection between the artist and the circle, attracting eyes, hearts, thoughts and focus eventually. Mandala Art is called the art of joy as it brings happiness and joy for the soul.

Mandala artworks have become a popular symbol of meditation, which aids in enhancing focus, silencing thoughts while meditating, combatting stress and anxiety, appreciating the beauty of nature, and forming a greater connection with oneself. Only artists who are gifted with sharp fingers, patience and creative minds could get a perfect piece of Mandala as it should look like. One of those Omani Mandala-specialised artists is Muhja Al Lawati. She started marking her footpath with art in her early days of childhood. It started out of a fun-making interest and not as a real hobby and talent, which has been discovered afterward.

Commenting on her talent, Muhja Al Lawati said: “Art and the passion of drawing have grown up with me since years ago where I could discover my talent through the different scribbles of lines I used to draw. I was enjoying my free time with those scribbles, but I did not realise that I was a talented artist in the making!”.

“My mysterious journey with art kicked off with my fingers drawing black geometrical shapes, writing and colouring names, and then learned the art of Graffiti. In 2016, the journey went on another path that was directed towards drawing different geometric patterns and repeated lines. Perhaps that was the start of developing the direction of a unique talent. In the beginning, it was not clear to me that this particular type of drawings is known as Mandala Art. Hence, with the persistence of practicing it and learning more about this art, I recognised that that was just the beginning of a promising journey with art, she explained.

Pointing out on her personal experience with Mandala, Muhja stated, “Through my personal experience of practicing this marvelous Mandala Art, I discovered that it helped me focus more and enjoy my inner calmness and relax, but notably it taught my patience. As a matter of fact, Mandala is a very beautiful art whose patterns could be used in different designs and decorations”.

Muhja urges artists and other art enthusiasts to challenge themselves and test their skills and ability with art.

“All you need to try out this art is just a white paper and a pen of any colour you like and a caliper to turn that paper into an artistic painting that mesmerises the eyes and inspires the minds when looked at. Everyone can try this Mandala Art, so they could discover their skills and enjoy a relaxing inner peace”, she commented.

As Mandala is known as the art of happiness, Muhja Al Lawati expressed “Drawing a piece of Mandala always makes my day and puts me on cloud nine. This art brings not only happiness to its practitioners and enthusiasts, but it builds self-confidence and pride too”.