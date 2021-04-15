Master blaster Babar powers Pakistan

CENTURION, South Africa: Babar Azam gave a batting masterclass to lead Pakistan to a nine-wicket win in the third Twenty20 international against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Babar hit 122, his first T20 international century, and shared a record Pakistan first wicket partnership of 197 with Mohammad Rizwan (73 not out) as Pakistan chased down a challenging target of 204 with two overs to spare.

Virtually the only flaw in a dazzling batting display by the Pakistan captain was when he was dismissed with only seven runs needed, nudging an attempted ramp shot off Lizaad Williams to South African wicketkeeper and captain Heinrich Klaasen.

Rizwan embraced his captain as he started on his way back to the dressing room while several South African players ran to congratulate him after an innings of almost flawless timing and placement.

He hit 15 fours and four sixes off 59 balls.

Speaking in Urdu at the post-match presentation, Babar said he was delighted with his performance.

“I stick to my strengths,” said Babar who earlier on Wednesday had replaced India skipper Virat Kohli as the world’s top-ranked one-day international batsman.

RIZWAN STAYS UNBEATEN

Babar gave credit to Rizwan, who for the second time in the series remained unbeaten in a successful run chase.

He pointed out that Rizwan was fasting during Ramadhan but nevertheless was involved throughout the match both as wicketkeeper and batsman.

It was the ideal riposte by Pakistan, who took a 2-1 lead in the four-match series after being well-beaten in the second match in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Babar and Rizwan shared the fourth-highest partnership in all T20 internationals, while Babar made the highest individual score by a Pakistan batsman, beating 111 not out by Ahmed Shehzad against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2014.

Babar’s previous highest score was 97 not out against the West Indies in Karachi in 2018.

It was Pakistan’s highest successful run chase, eclipsing the 189 for six they made against the same opponents in Johannesburg four days ago. — AFP