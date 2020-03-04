Masks in schools not necessary

MUSCAT, March 4 – As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oman reached 15 on Wednesday, an expert said the uses of masks in schools are not necessary. Prof Esklid Petersen, Infectious Diseases Expert and Consultant at the Ministry of Health, in interview to Observer, said; “It can only complicate the matter as they will continue to fix their masks and bring their hands close to mouth, nose and eyes. They need to be taught how to clean their desks and be safe because that is important. They should know how to keep their hands virus free as hand hygiene is more important than masks’’.

Parents are recommended to follow the Ministry of Health website for the updates. Each day the ministry is conducting the assessment of the situation. To a question on masks he said, “We will never recommend the public to buy N95. Surgical mask looks effective but it is not. Children are seen wearing this in schools, but it is definitely not our recommendation… There is no circulating virus inside Oman. The masks are treating the anxiety in the parents but not protecting the children. All the data we have indicate that children might get it but it is very rare’’.

To another query on tests at the port of entry, Prof Petersen explained that tests are not conducted at the airports. If a person does not show any symptoms he will be negative in tests. That is why it is important for people having symptoms to go through quarantine. The virus has no specific treatment other than taking preventive measures. He recommended social distancing and said, “This is because virus can infect from a distance of one to two meters from an infected person. So when there are too many people in close proximity the risk of infection is higher.