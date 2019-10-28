Masirah wali refutes evacuation rumours

MUSCAT: Shaikh Talal bin Saif al Hosni, Wali of Masirah, refuted rumours circulating on the social media alleging that Masirah Island was being evacuated due to an expected landfall by Cyclone Kyarr, describing the news as false. Al Hosni added that Masirah Island witnessed frantic activities on Sunday as thousands of people participated in the Majlis Ash’shura elections and the citizens in Masirah returned to the island after casting their votes in the wilayats in which they were registered.

“Movement of citizens to and from Masirah Island was normal on Monday morning as people went about their businesses,” the wali said, adding that life is now normal in the island, but the authorities are ready to handle any increment weather conditions if needed. Meanwhile, the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre analysis indicates that the tropical Cyclone Kyarr over the centre of the Arabian Sea is located at longitude 65.2°E and latitude 18.2°N with estimated surface wind speed around the centre between 115 to 125 knots. The tropical cyclone’s centre is about 760 km away from the nearest point of the Sultanate’s coast (Ras Madrakah).

The latest analysis indicates chances of Kyarr’s continuous movement towards west to northwestward towards the Sultanate’s coasts during the coming 48 hours with gradual decline in classification. After that, the movement will be southwesterly parallel to the coasts of South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates. The centre of the tropical cyclone will be as close as 200 km away from the coasts with no chances of crossing the land. It is also expected that the indirect effect of the tropical cyclone will begin by Tuesday night in a form of cloud advection occasionally associated with thundershowers and fresh winds over South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.

Rough sea condition is expected along the coasts of South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates with maximum wave height ranging between 4-6 metres with chances of sea water inundation over low-level coastal areas, while it will be moderate to rough sea (2-3 metres) along Oman Sea coasts. — ONA