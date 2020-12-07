Masirah Island’s beaches, coral reefs cleaned

Muscat, Dec 7 – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources organised a campaign to clean the beaches and coral reefs of Masirah Island on Monday. “The Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources on Monday organised an expanded campaign to clean the beaches and coral reefs of Masirah Island to preserve the marine environment, in cooperation with the Oman Environment Society and with the participation of private sector institutions, civil institutions and volunteers.” The participants asserted that organising beach cleaning campaigns is a message to all sea goers about the problem of waste and its damage to the environment and the difficulty of collecting it, hoping that everyone will preserve the beaches and throw waste in the designated places.

The campaign was inaugurated by Shaikh Saeed bin Muhammad al Harsosi, Deputy Wali of Masirah, who said that the campaign is one of the national initiatives that seek to preserve the beaches and their beauty and most importantly, create a spirit of participation and cooperation from everyone of different age groups in preserving nature.

Youssef bin Hamad al Nahdi, Head of the Fisheries Development Center in Masirah, said the ministry is keen to organise this two-day campaign to preserve the beautiful beaches in the island, which attract tourists and also to preserve the marine environment from waste.

Al Nahdi thanked the Omani diving team who removed the waste from the sea bed and the Omani Women Association in Masirah for their active participation in the campaign, and also thanked the institutions sponsoring the campaign, considering their sponsorship as the best evidence of the great awareness of the importance of the marine environment and the keenness to take care of it.

Diver Ali bin Saleh al Ajmi said due to the careless behaviour piles of waste ends up on the seabed causing great harm to marine life. It requires community awareness to highlight the harm to the marine environment and a directive not to throw waste at sea.

Diver Hussain bin Ali al Ajmi said he was happy to participate in this campaign. Suad al Harithiya, Executive Director of the Oman Environment Society, said the association is keen to implement joint community initiatives that provide an opportunity for all segments of society to contribute to conservation efforts and to spread awareness about the importance of protecting and preserving the environment.

She added that the safety marine environment is among the society’s priorities and ESO is honoured to cooperate with the Fisheries Development Center in Masirah to clean up the main beaches on Masirah Island, especially the turtle nesting beaches.

The campaign’s participants strictly adhered to COVID-19 protocol.

Related