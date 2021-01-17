Mashari grabs first honours in Duqm

MUSCAT, JAN 17 – Royal Army’s Mashari al Khalili clinched the first honours of the Duqm Cycling Championships with a timing of 2 hours 20 minutes and 5.66 seconds in Duqm on Saturday.

Gulf Cycles’ Abdulrahman al Yaqoobi was second by virtue of seconds (2:20:06.21) and North Road Oman’s Bradley Perkins from the United Kingdom finished third (2:20:20.65) in the inaugural event organised by the Oman Cycling Association (OCA) in collaboration with Special Economic Zone Duqm (SEZAD).

The 107km road race saw 15 teams in action which include two new teams — one from Duqm Special Economic Zone and other from Qurayat.

Rest of the 13 teams include Ahli Sidab, Al Rustaq, Al Shabab, Sur, Izki, North Road Oman, Gulf Cycles, Arsen Endurance/Diver Store, Nizwa Club, Brothers Team, Capital Team, Ibri Club and Royal Army of Oman.

The race started from Duqm Airport and finished near SEZAD headquarters.

A total prize money of RO 2,200, was distributed among the winners in the elite, 40 plus and under-23 categories.

Yellow jersey winner Mshari got a prize money of RO 500, while Al Yaqoobi got RO 300 and Perkins got RO 200.

Eng Yahya al Zadjali, Acting CEO of SEZAD, was the chief guest in presence of OCA President Saif al Rashdi and other officials.

NORTH ROAD OMAN SHINE

North Road Oman swept the under-23 and 40 plus categories with Perkins and Paul Willcox (2:23:36.74) leading the charts. Perkins brilliant show earned him the orange jersey for the top rider in the under-23 section.

Willcox, a seasoned campaigner, expressed his delight in winning the 40 plus category and the blue jersey.

“It is a good win especially after my young team-mate Perkins had taken the under-23 honours,” Willcox said.

“Overall it was a great day for our team North Road Oman,” the UK rider, who is second overall in the ongoing OCA Championship, said.

In the 40 plus section, Ahli Sidab ‘A’ rider Yousuf al Shakhaili (2:23:36.84) claimed second and North Road Oman’s Simeon Gelacio (2:23:36.85) finished third.

In the under-23 section, Royal Army’s Said al Rahbi (2:20:20.80) finished second and Ahli Sidab ‘A’ rider Mundher al Hasani (2:20:21.67) claimed the third position.

In the under-23 and the 40 plus sections, the top three winners got RO 150, RO 100 and RO 50 respectively.

The race was organised in accordance with the International Cycling Union (UCI) regulations.

SEZAD Organising Committee members Saleh al Mamari and Mustafa al Balushi were present along with OCA panel members Khalifa al Jabri, Ishaq al Balushi, Sultan al Rawahi and Saud al Rawahi along with other officials ensured the smooth conduct of the one-day race.

The event was sponsored by Special Economic Zone Duqm and Renaissance.