Marriott’s head honcho for the Middle East retires

Marriott International announced on March 10 that after 35 incredible years with the company, Guido De Wilde, Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East, has decided to retire from the company at the end of June.

Satya Anand, President EMEA, Marriott International, said, “Guido has delivered so much over the past three decades — he’s been instrumental in growing the Middle East region, but more importantly, has been responsible for the career development of so many associates across the globe. I can’t thank him enough for his dedication, drive and commitment to Marriott International.”

De Wilde has had a fantastic career in the hospitality business. He started with ITT Sheraton in 1983 and has since held various management positions in Bahrain, Morocco, Germany, Belgium and Portugal. Guido was the Area Manager for Starwood in Portugal and General Manager of the prestigious Pine Cliffs Resorts which operates under the Luxury Collection brand, before moving to the Middle East with Starwood in January 2006 where he held the position of Senior Vice-President, Regional Director.

De Wilde joined Marriott at the time of the Starwood acquisition in September 2016 as Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East. He played a pivotal role during the integration and has had responsibility for over 146 hotels across 10 countries.

Anand concluded, “There is no doubt that I will miss having Guido as part of my leadership team and the support and counsel he has provided me. However, I am excited for him as he steps into the next chapter of his life.”

The company aims to announce De Wilde’s replacement in the coming weeks.